Ahead of the February 2022 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah, has charged his people to be in the forefront of the campaign for Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to clinch the national chairmanship seat of APC.

Ogah, who is the chairman of Doma Traditional Council, made the appeal recently at the turbanning of Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Henry John Omaku as the “Adagba Gi Doma” at his palace.

Ogah, who is also the secretary, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, said Senator Al-Makura has done so much for the Doma community and should be supported to realise his political ambition.

The monarch said the handwork of the immediate past governor of the state gave birth to the occasion that was celebrated at his palace.

“Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura nominated our son, Ambassador Henry John Omaku, as an envoy to Sierra Leone, he also nominated our own as the deputy governor of the state in person of Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe,” he said.

While appealing to delegates from the state to vote in block in support of Al-Makura, he said the emergence of Al-Makura will open more windows of opportunity for the people of Doma, Nasarawa State and the North-Central zone.

Al-Makura who commended the traditional ruler for eulogising him described Doma as his second home and asserted that Ambassador Henry Omaku is a committed fellow.

“He is one of the best chairmen of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) since inception who ensured that there is free, fair and credible election in the state,” he added.

He said the state is proud to have a serious-minded politician as an envoy to Sierra Leone in the person of Henry John Omaku whom he said is capable and has the capacity to man his office.