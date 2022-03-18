Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and other senators as well as members of the House of Representatives have endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege, who spoke at the unveiling of Senator Abdullahi Adamu Campaign Office in Abuja yesterday, noted that the senator has all it takes to lead the APC to greater heights.

He stated that the APC needs to elect a national chairman, who would protect and defend the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that such a person is Adamu.

The deputy senate president said the senators have graced the unveiling of the campaign headquarters to show their support and solidarity for Senator Adamu, because of his various contributions to the development of the party.

He maintained that if Senator Abdullahi Adamu is elected as the national chairman of the APC, the party would win the forthcoming general election in the country.

Earlier, the Senate leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, said Adamu has all the attributes of party leadership, adding that there is no other person like the senator, when it comes to party leadership.

Yahaya said Senator Abdullahi Adamu is respected in the Senate because of his contributions, noting that whenever he speaks on the floor of the Senate everyone listens.

Other Senators and House of Representatives members, who were present at the event and spoke in favour of Senator Adamu’s candidacy include the Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzot Kalu, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Adamu Aliero, among others.

