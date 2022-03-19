Ahead of the March 26 APC national convention, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), their deputies and all other stakeholders to consider the candidature of a former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, for the position of the national chairman “for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”

Zulum’s support is coming when the chairman, George Akume Campaign Organisation, Simone Shongo, Friday, asked for a level playing ground, assuring that the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs will emerge the next national chairman of the ruling party.

Governor Zulum, who made the plea in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call to the former Benue State governor, said if Akume emerge as the chairman of the party, it would give Christians in the party a sense of belonging.

He said: “One thing about me is that I don’t pretend. Even Mr. President is aware of this fact about my character traits. To give our very own Christian brothers and sisters in our great party, the APC, the sense of belonging, Senator George Akume deserves the total support of all party chieftains who believe in the unity of our great party, APC.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is never a political party for the Muslims alone. All Progressives Congress is a political party for both Christians and Muslims. Therefore, all well-meaning members of the APC should rally round Distinguished Senator George Akume as the party’s next national chairman.”

Meanwhile, speaking after he returned Akume’s nomination forms back to the national secretariat of APC, the chairman of the campaign Ttam, Simone Shongo, told journalists that Akume will emerge the next APC national chairman at the March 26 national convention.

“We have no doubt that we have done the correct thing and we have no doubt that he will emerge victorious on 26th March, the day of the convention.

“We have been assured by the party that all candidates will be given a level playing ground. And with that, we know that we have no reasons to worry and we will conquer.”

When asked to comment on the zoning arrangement, the APC chieftain said: “The zoning has been done to North-central and we are satisfied with that. That is why we have bought form and we have filled and submitted. So, we are satisfied,” Shongo added.

Also, reacting to Akume’s public endorsement by Governor Zulum, APC chieftain and strategist for the Akume campaign organisation, Chief Ray Morphy, was elated by the open support of the Borno governor, who Morphy described as Nigeria’s current star of good governance.

Chief Morphy said: “Governor Zulum, a professor has seen the democratic credentials of Akume and the huge capacity he is bringing to the party particularly at this time when only the best hands should be brought on board.”

The APC chieftain assured that with Akume as national chairman, “APC is in safe and trusted hands.”