All Progress Congress (APC) in Hong local government area has accused top officials of hijacking the party through the imposition of candidates ahead of council congress.

The party’s caretaker chairman, Bako Waliya, said it had come to the notice of the council’s caucus that some members of the APC had arrogated to themselves the powers to foist a pre-selected list of officials on the party.

Waliya said the party’s constitution does not confer on them the power to determine who becomes what in the party at the local government level.

While admonishing that due process must be followed to avoid chaos and litigations after the election, he said, the constitution of the APC has laid down provisions of who possesses the powers and authority to make or take certain decisions in the party.

He advised individuals and groups seeking to advance the cause of those they feel ought to run the APC in Hong LGA as chosen party executives to enjoin all such protégé and political sons to carry out all process, including purchasing forms for the congresses and presenting themselves to the people they wish to serve.

On his part, the former chairman Halilu Lala told journalists that the unity of Hong APC would secure the area against selfish individuals seeking unfair gains.

He said the APC had consolidated its hold in Adamawa State and is set to return to government at the state level.