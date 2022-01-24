Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), indications have emerged that national chairman aspirants have intensified lobbying of the party governors.

Although the fresh push by aspirants follows the fixing of February 26 date for the national convention, it was gathered that the prospect of the adoption of a consensus candidate has made some of the aspirants jittery.

The party leadership had last week formally released the schedule of events for the national convention which increased hopes of the event holding on February 26.

However, the party leadership refuted claims that it had zoned the party executive offices ahead of the convention while denying speculations that the party had zoned the national chairmanship position to the North Central geo-political zone.

So far, the aspirants are former governor of Nasarawa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Mohammed Musa, former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, and former governor of Borno State Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are former deputy national chairman of the defunct CPC, Malam Mustapha Saliu; former FCT chairman of defunct CAN, Mr. Sunny Monidafe, Senator George Akume and Mohammed Etsu.

LEADERSHIP learnt yesterday that some governors are pushing for the adoption of a consensus arrangement on how party officials emerge in order to save the party from needless rancour.

As far as the plan goes, after the party zones the party offices, APC governors from the zone will likely be given the mandate to come up with a consensus candidate.

It is gathered that chairmanship aspirants who enjoy the backing of their governors are indifferent to the concept of consensus.

But this move, it was learnt, is being resisted by aspirants who do not have the backing of their governors as well as party stakeholders who are opposed to the overbearing influence of the governors.

A top source from one of the camps of the aspirants told LEADERSHIP that while the aspirants had since been lobbying the governors, the “situation became more intense after it became certain that the convention will hold.”

The source, who told LEADERSHIP that the party is likely to zone the party chairmanship to the North Centralm, said, “When that happens, it will be left to the governors from the zone to sit and harmonise on a candidate which will be presented to their colleagues and other party leaders.”

Another party source told LEADERSHIP that as long as the aspirants campaign for the top party job, they would hope to get the support of a good number of governors in order to make a strong showing at the convention.

“There is no doubt governors are influential in the party. They might not be as overtly powerful as the Villa, but as a group you can be sure that even the Villa will be mindful of whom they are likely to lean towards going into the convention, especially at a critical time like this.

“So, it’s not surprising that the aspirants have been reaching out to the governors, trying to be in their good graces so that they would help them make a case among their peers. It’s easier for those whose governors genuinely support them as against those who are at loggerheads with their state governors,” the party source said.

How the aspirants stand

Mohammed Saidu Etsu, born on March 12, 1985, hails from Niger State. Although he is the youngest of the contestants, he has managed to pack a lot of political guts which belie his age.

A former journalist with LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Etsu served as ANPP Youth Leader in his local government between 2006 and 2010. He was also a founding member of the CPC Youth Vanguard in 2011. Etsu was also a key member of the Big Idea presidential campaign team of the late Sam Nda Isaiah in 2015, and of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2015 and 2019.

An ambassador of the “Not Too Young to Run Act”, Etsu, a formidable political mobiliser, embodies not just the aspiration of the APC youth but the older generation that is attuned to the concept of entrusting the next generation with responsibility of steering the political ship of the country.

He enjoys the blessing of his governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Tanko Al-Makura:

Businessman-turned politician, Tanko Al-Makura is one of the top contenders for the job. The former governor of Nasarawa State has been pushing his campaign on two strong points: that he is of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) legacy bloc of the APC which is yet to occupy the national chairmanship seat, and the fact that he is from the North Central.

Al-Makura enjoys the support of his governor, Abdullahi Sule, who has been his major campaigner. The former governor also has the support of some other governors and members of the Senate caucus.

Saliu Mustapha:

Saliu Mustapha is bold, calm and politically smart. One of the young but vastly experienced aspirants in the race, Mustapha represents a new era for the APC.

Beyond being a brilliant grassroots mobiliser, the Kwara-born tactician is also a consistent politician. A founding member of the APC, he was entrusted with the task of national deputy chairman of the defunct CPC, where he helped to build the party into a potent force going into the APC merger in 2013.

He campaigns as the bridge between the old and the young generations in the party.

Mustapha enjoys the backing of his governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, as well as goodwill from the Villa.

Abdulaziz Yari:

The former governor of Zamfara State is a front runner for the top office. His ambition emerged early last year. The former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Yari, who believes he can help APC retain its governing status at the centre come 2023, hopes to call on the patronage of his former colleagues and even some serving governors.

With a measurable political following in his state, the defection of the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June this year was perceived as a herculean task for him.

The just conducted congresses indicate the battle for the party’s structure. While Matawalle and Senator Kabir Marafa had parallel congresses, Yari’s faction boycotted the three exercises in pursuant of a court case challenging the dissolution of the state executive committee, being led by his group shortly after the governor defected.

His camp has also dismissed claims of his plans to defect from APC, a claim his former political opponent-turned ally, Senator Kabir Marafa, described as laughable. He however does not enjoy the backing of his state governor.

Modu Sheriff:

A former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff is a bold politician that does not shy away from a political fight or controversy. However, his credentials as a grassroots politician are not in doubt, having broken the record in the state as being the first governor to be re-elected as of 2007.

He also led the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), one of the legacy parties that formed APC.

Sheriff hopes to convince party leaders and members that he is the most experienced aspirant, having served as PDP national chairman, though short-lived.

But whether he enjoys the backing of his state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, is another matter.

Isa Yuguda:

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, was also a former minister of aviation. The banker-turned politician would also seek to project his political sagacity and woo governors with whom he also shares common experience.

On the whole, he vows to entrench justice and equity, and supremacy in the party. Whether he is ready to go all the way is another matter as he has not been politically visible for a while. His state isn’t controlled by the APC, hence he does not have a governorship backing from his state.

Kashim Shettima:

Another former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima was able to bring his intellectual slant to political administration. He presided over Borno State at the height of Boko Haram attacks, a situation few governors could withstand.

Although he is yet to formally declare his intention, Shettima’s supporters aver that the party needs a strategic politician going into the 2023 polls and the former Borno governor boasts of that.

He, however, seems to have Zulum’s support. But how much of an impact Sheriff’s ambition will have on his campaign is yet to be seen.

Danjuma Goje:

A former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje is a smart politician with a knack for pulling surprises. Elected as governor on the PDP platform, he was however instrumental to the APC emergence as ruling party in the state during the last general elections.

As one who has served three times as senator representing Gombe Central, Goje’s supporters hint that his style of party leadership would be to enthrone the constitution and ensure hierarchy and supremacy of the party.

But how he manages his rift with his state governor, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, over the control of the party structure would be insightful.

Sunny Moniedafe:

Long before others joined the fray, Sunny Moniedafe, the former FCT chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), declared his intention to be the next APC national chairman. He made his intention public as early as June this year, a situation pundits regard as a clear conviction.

Rising beyond the fact that he was born and raised in Adamawa State by parents from Delta State, Moniedafe sees his aspiration as a calling inspired by a burning desire for pragmatic unity within the party which is unhinged by ethnic or religious politics.

Moniedafe hopes to give the party a new direction. He has since been engaging stakeholders on the need to see a paradigm shift in party administration ahead of and beyond 2023. He is also from a state that does not have an APC governor.

George Akume:

Senator George Akume was two-term governor of Benue State and minority Senate leader. He is the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. He is seen by his supporters as a formidable politician.

He recently opened a campaign office for the national chairmanship of the party. Although he has no challenge in his state as he has consistently determined affairs in the APC, it would be interesting to see how he galvanizes the college of governors to back his ambition. His state is also controlled by the opposition PDP.

Sani Musa:

The lawmaker represents Niger East senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. He hopes to represent the new political yearnings.

From a political family, Sani whose late father, Alhaji Tanko Bawa Musa, Iyan Minna, was the chairman of Piakoro Local Government Area, and his elder brother, Abdullahi Musa, a former member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Musa hopes to spring a surprise in the contest.

Believed to enjoy the support of his governor, his followers believe he has acceptability among the old and young party members, as well as among the various statutory organs of the party.

APC Alerts On Fake Registration Website

All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians, especially its members and teeming supporters, to be wary of a fake membership registration website.

Accordingly, it urged security agencies to investigate the website and those behind its creation.

In a statement signed by national secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the APC described the website, apcregistration.com, as a scam, saying it is an unauthorized platform.

The party stated, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts our supporters, members and indeed, the general public to a fake membership registration website — apcregistration.com.

“The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion. The APC calls on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.”

…To Inaugurate State Executives February 3

All Progressives Congress (APC) will inaugurate the state executives of the party on February 3, 2022 ahead of its national convention slated for February 26, 2022.

The secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, revealed this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

The statement contained the schedule of activities for the national convention of the party slated for February 26.

The inauguration of the state executives became imperative due to the fact that the delegates to the national convention would be nominated from the state chapters of the party.

The party said consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses is scheduled to hold on February 2, while inauguration of the State Executives will be held on February 3.

It said: “Consideration and adoption of reports of state congresses will hold on February 2, 2022. The inauguration of the state executives will hold on February 3.”

The party said the sales of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices would commence on February 14th, while submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at party secretariat is slated on or before February 19.

The party also noted that publication of Sub-Committees is scheduled for February 19th, while screening of all aspirants vying for national offices would take place between February 20 and February 22.

It said screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise is slated for February 23, while accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention is scheduled for February 24th and 25th.

It added that the national convention to elect national officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) would take place on February 26, while the national convention appeal is scheduled for February 28.