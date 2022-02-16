Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Northern Nigeria with links to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is rallying support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha to emerge as the next national chairman of the party.

The group said its decision is also based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent declaration of support for younger generation contesting party positions at the forthcoming national convention.

Rising from a meeting in Kaduna, the Conference of Northern Nigeria Revitalisation Group (CNNRG) described Mustapha as a first-generation Buharist who exemplifies the qualities outlined by the president when he received APC National Youth Lobby Group at the State House.

In the communique signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria and Salihu Danlami of Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA), the coalition argued that the former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has a lot going for him.

The group said as the youngest of the major aspirants, Mustapha will bridge the gap between the older presidential hopefuls and youth demography who constitute over 50 per cent of the voting population. This will consolidate the winning ways of the party.

“He has no baggage associated with the murky waters of political office, hence, he is not a regular guest of the EFCC like some of the contenders for the party’s top job.

“This makes him a good Ambassador of President Buhari anticorruption focused administration, an edge he has over the leader of the main opposition party who is enmeshed in the Dasuki arms purchase scandal. Mustapha is also best placed as a first-generation Buharist to oversee the Buhari legacy after the President leaves office in 2023,” it said.

The Conference of Northern Nigeria Revitalisation Group also said it took Mustapha’s political antecedents as well as his public life into consideration, stressing that he is the only aspirant with practical experience of party administration among the contenders.

The CSOs noted that it was against this backdrop that they urged APC stakeholders including the president to trust Saliu Mustapha with their mandate. BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

