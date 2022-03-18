Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the FCT APC Concerned Peoples Forum has declared support for the national chairmanship aspiration of Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

The forum also asked all leaders and members of the party to rally support for the former Nasarawa State governor.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, chairman of the Forum, Hassan Sardauna, said the name Al-makura has stood the test of time as an embodiment of the finest value of a good commodity that can be sold in the market “and because of this, the FCT APC Concerned Peoples Forum see him more worthy as the best candidate that will fit in the position of the national chairman of APC.”

According to Sardauna, Senator Umaru Almakura, a serving federal lawmaker, has done it before and he will do it again as many people have attested to his performance in good and quality governance.

“A man who changed the face of Nasarawa State at a time when there was a political, security and economic meltdown. He was the only man that challenged the power of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A founding father of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which gave birth to our great APC, a man who raised Nasarawa State from the waterfall. A born Gwandara legislator and a party manager.

While calling for support for Al-Makura, Sardauna said: “This is a man who in his reconciliatory and mediating effort have strived and supported the developmental agenda, political stewardness and peaceful coexistence in the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Almakura’s goals, whether small or large are reasonable and directed towards the long term results not quick and temporary fixes that may backfire because he knew that if power comes with responsibility now more than ever, because he is a rational thinker where he can control his emotion, feelings and he does not take others down for himself to rise up.”

