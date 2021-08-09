A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has cautioned the party’s leadership and other stakeholders to be on their guard as the party’s national convention approaches.

Gololo said that the warning has become necessary in view of the calibre of people rooting for the position of the national chairman of the APC.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, Dr Gololo cautioned the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to put the party’s survival, internal cohesion and peace in focus beyond the 2023 general election.

He noted that it was morally wrong for a former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to aspire to be the national chairman of the party after “refusing” to recognise the tenure of the former national chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

“Some persons seem morally bankrupt. After working against the national leadership of our party, and thereby costing APC the governorship of Zamfara State, you have the temerity to want to vie for the chairmanship of a party you worked against.

“The CECPC should out rightly keep his like out of the negotiation. He’s no good news for APC if the party is to retain power in 2023,” Gololo said.

He said the CECPC led by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, must also learn from the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which sacrificed its glory to filthy lucre by admitting into its ranks persons who later showed an uncanny proclivity to sink the ship they were captains to, in order to advance their interest.

According to him, “while Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State has proven to be a man of means who has considerable wealth to throw around so as to get what he wants, his antecedent in the PDP as well as in the now defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) has left no sensible person in doubt as to his ‘sail and sink with me’ style of administration.

“Remember that as the national chairman of the PDP, Sheriff displayed a lack of tolerance for internal dispute resolution mechanisms and dragged the party through a tortious legal battle that eventually ruptured the unity of the party.

“But for the judgment of a three-member panel of the Supreme Court presided by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Modu Sheriff’s antics would have spelt doom for the once vibrant PDP.

“The court in her judgment criticised Modu Sheriff for demonstrating an infantile desperation to lead the PDP by filing almost 10 different applications in various courts.

“Does a leopard change its spots. Is he aiming to repeat in APC what he did in PDP?,” Gololo queried.

Calling on stakeholders not to allow detractors to return the party to the path of turmoil in the recent past, the APC Chieftain asserted that “the likes of Sheriff must be kept away from hijacking the party’s leadership in any form, or at any level.”

He also advised former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura, one of the aspirants for the chairmanship position of the party, to work with other stakeholders towards “building a strong and reliable APC that would give Nigerians the much desired development.”

The statement added that although Al-Makura is “a better option than Sheriff, the party would be stronger, and more prosperous if piloted by a leader with wide reach and a consolidated political capital across the country.”