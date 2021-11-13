A former Borno State governor Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, has denied any pact with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his desire to become the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A leaked audio had allegedly linked him to a supposed deal with the PDP in his aspiration.

However, the purported audio according to a statement signed by the Director General of the Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, SASCO, Senator Victor Lar, claimed that some PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, members want Sheriff to emerge as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I wish to recall that on October 5, 2021, we drew the attention of the public to the plans of a two term former governor of Borno and a current serving senator who is also interested in contesting the APC national chairmanship position to launch negative media attacks on the person of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff.

“I had told the public that the two term former Borno governor and current senator was hatching a plan to use the media to course mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and national leadership of the APC.

“Now he has launched his first phase of his attack with the said leaked message which is nothing but a figment of his imagination and part of his plans to whittle down the chances of Sheriff becoming the next APC national chairman”, it stated.

Sheriff further urged the public and governors in particular to note that the purported leaked audio message is baseless and untrue and should be disregarded and be treated as trash.

“It is obvious that the hard work of Ali-Modu Sheriff and the way he is going about his campaign in a calm and matured manner has unsettled the former two term Borno governor and current senator seeing that Sheriff has gained unprecedented support from party members and critical stakeholders from across the country.

“We are however, aware that the former two term governor of Borno in collaboration with his fellow night travellers are planning to unleash more negative media attacks on the person of Sheriff by sponsoring more filthy media attack.

“The current senator is out to blackmail Ali-Modu Sheriff because of his 2023 vice presidential ambition and to gain political favour and the support of one of the presidential aspirants from the South.