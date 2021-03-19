By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

An aspirant for the office of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Adamawa State, Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, has pledged that if elected, he will return the party to sanity and lay emphasis on party supremacy.

The party chieftain stated he will also end the era of “Monkey dey work, Bamboo dey chop”, adding that he will ensure that party men and women are adequately compensated for their labour.

Moniedafe who officially declared to contest the position of the national chairman in the forthcoming national convention of the APC in Abuja on Friday added that his unflinching leadership will see to the increased impact and effectiveness in service delivery.

“If given the opportunity to serve as National Chairman of the APC my team will first of all reaffirm the respect for and supremacy of the party’s constitution, and ensuring its effective implementation, whilst maintaining utmost discipline.

“I will put every bit of my energy to institute an effective working synergy among all party structures and arms of government, which is critical to ensuring that promises made during

campaigns are not mere rhetorics, but will be accelerated and fulfilled to the letter for the good of Nigeria and its citizens, as well as an excellent global relations. This can only be achieved with the various arms of government, consisting of the Executive,

the Legislative and the Judicial working in tandem and in synergy to uphold the party’s policies, plans and programmes.

“My dealings as a National Chairman will exhibit absolute transparency in the party’s affairs as one of its hallmark. We will be free of any form of influence or corruption whatsoever.

“A key focus of my leadership will also be on an effective reward system for party faithfuls. It is incontestable that there are many loyal APC party members who are great patriots of our dear country, rich with intellect and who want to give their all in furtherance of the party agenda for the nation We will look out for them wherever they are, and at whatever levels, and give them a chance.”

Moniedafe, who started his political journey about three decades ago, said his leadership will adopt adequate data- enabled planning with the aim of coming up with sustainable policies that will deliver the goods to Nigerians as a whole.

“In a democracy, political party platforms are the vehicle in which political office is sought with a view to making positive difference in governance and development across all levels, we will create the political awareness among members on the need to jealously guard democracy and our party as an embodiment of expression and fulfilment of ideas.

“At every levels of the party structure job descriptions will be clearly spelt out in every role, and officers will be expected to support the main frame of the party and its elected officials towards delivering service to the people through policies and programmes. We will mean business and we will do what we say we will do.”