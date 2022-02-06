A leading candidate for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saliu Mustapha, has promised to set up a think thank devoted to improving internal democracy within the ruling party and promotion of democratic ideals in the country.

Mustapha, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and a former deputy chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change believes that with the establishment of ‘Progressive Institute of Nigeria’, a democratic institute, there would be advancement good governance, party politics, democracy and leadership.

Mustapha who is so far the youngest and the current Turaki of Ilorin declared yesterday in Abuja that among the immediate tasks in his manifesto was to put in place the process of establishing the institute.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Mustapha said the idea to establish ‘The Progressive Institute’, TPI was mooted long ago during the Adams Oshiohmole-led national executive, but was yet to see the light due to internal crises.

The PIN, he said, was a necessity for addressing internal democracy, conflicts and democratic governance.

“Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed PIN are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building political and civic system that guarantee freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech,” he said.

Mustapha said for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, institution as TPI is necessary as the driver to safeguard elections, promote citizen’s participation and inclusiveness.

While reechoing his confidence and trust in APC to lead the nation in the right direction, and for the next dispensation, he urged all lovers of democracy to embrace this initiative as a way forward in addressing internal crises within parties.

He urged all APC members, particularly the delegates to the February 26 congress to vote for him based on his mission and vision for the party and the country at large.w