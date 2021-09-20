Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, party stalwarts from the North-Central zone, yesterday said they had yet to endorse one of their own for the office of the national chairman of the party.

The party chieftains, who admitted that the zone is desirable and deserving of producing the next chairman, added that a stand on who to push for the position had not been taken.

Contestants are former governors – Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Kashim Shettima (Borno); Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno); Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa); Saliu Mustapha from Kwara State; and Sunny Moniedafe, a party chieftain in Adamawa State.

A former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the party chieftains in Lafia, Nasarawa State at the weekend, said stakeholders from the zone were set to converge and pick one out of the contenders.

“We have not declared support for anybody. I say that with all sense of responsibility. It is for the good of the party as a whole that we take our time and assess the aspirants critically on the strength of what they bring to the table.

“If anybody tells you that we have a consensus candidate yet, it is a lie. In fact, we are yet to meet, let alone decide on it. We don’t want to rush the process.”

Speaking also, Ibrahim David Ajokwu from Kogi South Senatorial District, explained that the zone would not settle for less this time in the choice of those that will represent it at party level.

“We have agreed as a zone that we would not settle for less this time.

The person that will be endorsed from the zone is going to be an ambassador of the zone. So, anything short of a capable hand, with strong leadership abilities and a clean slate is never going to be an option for us for a consensus arrangement,” he added.