A national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, has received support from party chieftains and supporters of other aspirants ahead of the March 26 national convention.

The support for the former governor of Benue State followed the zoning arrangements of the national chairmanship position to the North-Central zone where Akume hails from.

The support coming from some National Executive Committee (NEC) members and supporters of two other major contenders who have been zoned out of the race, however, soared the minister’s chances of emerging as the next APC national chairman.

A statement released yesterday in Abuja by the coordinator (South) of the Akume campaign organisation, Chief Ray Morphy, said some APC NEC members, including Hon Sadiq Fakai, North West zonal youth leader, Adamu Abubakar, North East zonal youth leader and Terver Aginde, North Central zonal youth leader, among many others, have publicly declared support for Akume’s chairmanship.

The statement said three political support groups known as Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Nationalist Movement belonging to former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation, belonging to former Governor ISA Yuguda also met on March 12, 2022 at Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi to declare their support for Akume.

Morphy said a communique issued at the end of the joint meeting between Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organization and Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff Nationalist Movement on March 12, 2022, had a joint meeting at Sir, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb conference hall in Bauchi where Yuguda Support Organisations and Sen Ali Modu Sheriff Nationalist Movement unanimously agreed to join hands and forces with Coalition of North East APC Groups to mobilise and canvass support for Akume.

The communique is signed by Mallam Ayuba Hassan, Convener, Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Alhaji Yusuf Grema, Coordinator, Ali Modu Sheriff Nationalist Movement and Hajiya Murja Musa, Women Leader, Yuguda Support Organisations.

The statement said, “The groups pointed out some challenges facing the party leadership and appreciate the North-east Progressive Governors and North-east NASS Caucus of APC for their unity and seek for them to join their counterpart in the North-central and other part of the country to adopt Sen. Dr. George Akume as consensus candidate ahead of the March 26, 2022 convention.

“The group also plans a mega rally and endorsement program in solidarity of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs for the position of APC National Chairman in Maiduguri, Borno State capital Wednesday 16th March, 2022 and Marge with Yugada and Sheriff support groups in Abuja at Unity Fountain to move to the National Assembly and seek for the endorsement of the National Assembly caucus of APC to Sen. Dr. George Akume.

“The Southern Coordinator said earlier a support group of the ruling party under the aegis of APC Legacy Stakeholders led by Hon. Emmanuel Acha, declared Akume as “the most viable, the most democratic chairmanship aspirant whose imminent chairmanship will unite both the North and the South as well as rally all religions together.”

The Akume campaign team listed six points why Akume should be next APC national chairman, including the calm, focused disposition of Senator George Akume, noting that the former governor will bring his extensive experience and competences to bear on the job by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC’s myriad problems.

“Senator George Akume is well placed to achieve these goals, having been two-term elected Governor of Benue State, three-term (12 years) Senator including as Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senate Minority Leader, and currently, Minister of the Federal Republic, among others.

“Senator George Akume will devise credible ways and means to create space for youths and encourage them to participate meaningfully in the political arena both in terms of elective and appointive offices at the Federal, State and Local Government levels,” he said.