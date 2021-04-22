By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Patriotic Youth Initiative Against Corruption has accused former Zamfara State governor’s opponents of being behind the fake news against him.

The youths faulted a report credited to an online media suggesting the arrest of Yari by an anti-graft agency, saying it is part of an attempt to stop him from contesting the office of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader of the group, Yunusa Ango, in a statement issued yesterday expressed dismay over the way and man-ner Yari is being blackmailed.

He said, “How can a platform report that Yari who comfortably broke fast in his home was arrested by the EFCC? We believe that strong opponents of Yari from the state are behind this campaign of calumny orchestrated to weaken him, dent his political image and also deprive him of the opportunity to contest for the APC top job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the anti-graft agency to institute libel against the online medium in order to serve as deterant to others”.