A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National President of Northern Conscience for 2023 (NCfor2023), Dr Garus Gololo, has backed the National Assembly’s stand on direct primary urging President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill.

Gololo also said Nigerians would stand in support of the National Assembly on the direct primaries, insisting it is a fight to finish.

According to Gololo, President Muhammadu Buhari should yield to the call by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Gbajabiamila had four days ago, after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, supported the clamour for direct primaries as passed by the National Assembly.

But speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Gololo warned state governors who are opposed to direct primaries to “stop toiling with the wishes of Nigerians.”

The NCfor2023 Boss said that “the 36 State Governors cannot scuttle the wishes of more than 250 million Nigerians who will benefit from the process.

Gololo regretted that instead of supporting the proposed system, persons allegedly benefitting from the current rot in the polity are bent on scuttling “the laudable initiative.”