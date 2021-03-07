Mr Victor Giadom, former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for registration of more members into the party in Rivers.

Giadom, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, said he had revalidated his membership at Bera Ward 16, in Gokana Local Government in the state.

“l am calling on all members of APC in Rivers to come out en mass to register and revalidate their membership, as all legal impediments have been vacated by law.

“Also, all intending members are invited to do same and become bonafide members of the party.

“l want to thank the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court of Nigeria and the entire judiciary for restoring the image and dignity of democracy in the Rivers APC.

“Today marked the end of insinuations of factions in APC in Rivers.

“Everybody should note that there is only one APC headed by Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe and Isaac Ogbobula and his team in Rivers,” he said.

The Supreme Court had on Friday affirmed the sacking of Igo Aguma as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.

The apex court’s decision also concurred with the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier sacked Mr Aguma and recognised the Isaac Ogbobula-led Caretaker Committee as the authentic leadership structure of the party in the state.(NAN)