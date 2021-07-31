A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Garus Gololo, has congratulated Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his final victory against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election.

According to him, the victory showed that APC is still the party to reckon with, urging him to continue with the good things he is doing for the state.

He spoke in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Abuja. He said this is the time the people of Ondo State should join hands together to forward their state.

The APC chieftain also faulted the alleged statements by former Sen. Dino Melaye where he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not being qualified to attend an education summit in England on behalf of Nigeria is disrespectful

Gololo said Sen. Melaye is not in a position to challenge the president, describing him as a father to him and all Nigerians.

“I fault Sen. Melaye for not giving respect to our president. For him to say Buhari is not qualified to attend the education summit in London is quite disrespectful to the person that is old enough to be his father”, Gololo said.

He urged the former senator to apologise to the president and retrieve his statement.