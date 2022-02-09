A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Usman Anto, has granted scholarship to over 100 students in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

Anto, an entrepreneur, who is vying for the Jama’a/Sanga federal constituency seat, also commended Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, over projects in the state.

Speaking on the scholarship, Anto said it will run in as much as he is alive.

“I have institutionalised this award for the rest of my life,” Anto said during the ceremony held in Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga local government area of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scholarship scheme is a legacy I will want to leave behind for my children to continue. I will continue with this number and keep improving on it on a yearly basis for the rest of my life, by the grace of God,” Anto said.

He said he decided to support his people in the area of education because, according to him, it is the bedrock of any nation that want to develop.

“Any community that want to grow or any person that want to develop must embrace education. My aim is to give back to the community what the community have given to me.

“I am a product of this locality and I am a little bit fortunate than others and I feel I need to give others the opportunity that they need to develop themselves,” Anto added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anto, who also embarked on a massive renovation of community boreholes across five Wards of Sanga LGA, said: “We have done Ninzam North, Ninzam South and Gwantu and today we have given the sum of N940,000 for Nandu Ward. In two weeks time, we will go to other areas.”

He commended Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai’s efforts in developing the state, saying they were working hard to ensure the governor succeeds.

“We are trying to support what Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration is doing. We are motivated to contribute our quarter so that the party will do very well across board.

“When good people don’t come out and participate in politics the bad people will have their way. We have a paragon also in Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, a very good mother, infact, she is the motivating factor that made me aspire,” Anto said.

The representative of Uchu Ninzam, the Hakimi Ninzam, Ibrahim Mamman (Sarki Rafin Ninzam), thanked Anto for the scholarship he awarded to the youth and the renovation of boreholes across Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency.