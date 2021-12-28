A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has lauded the federal government for offering a weeklong free train rides to Nigerians, to mark Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, described the gesture as a demonstration of a cordial understanding of the effects of the current global economic realities and their corresponding impact on Nigerians.

He stated that the APC-led federal government understood the basic needs of the people and knew how best to tackle their grounds of anxiety, noting that the free train service was one way the current administration has manifestly shown a deal of sensitive empathy towards the concerns of the Nigerian people especially during times of general discomfort.

The APC chieftain dismissed insinuations that the Federal Government’s show of courtesy was a political gesture strategically devised by the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to draw public attention to himself and the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government.

Eze explained that the decision to offer free train services for the festive period was borne out of compassion and the priority the Nigerian government places on citizens as the biggest asset of the most populous black nation.

He commended President Buhari, Amaechi and the entire members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the approval of funds totaling $11.17 billion for the Lagos – Calabar coastal rail project to link all coastal cities in the country by rail in six years.

The APC chieftain said with the approval, the President has shown sufficient commitment towards his pledge to revolutionise infrastructure and make Nigeria the African hub for rail transportation.

He commended the Transportation Minister for his relentless efforts in ensuring that a bulk of ongoing rail projects were delivered before the end of Buhari administration in 2023.

