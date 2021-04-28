BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded members of the party in Rivers State for boycotting the April 17, 2021 local government election in the state.

APC leadership in the state had three weeks before the election, written to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) declaring that it was not interested in participating in the local government polls.

RSIEC declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winners of the chairmanship and councillorship elections in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, slammed the state government for restricting human and vehicular movements for council elections, which outcome has already been predetermined.

He described the idea as ill-conceived and pure economic waste.