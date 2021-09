A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and national coordinator, Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, Usman Ibrahim, has described Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as “a man of sterling qualities who is making monumental contributions to Nigeria’s development.”

Ibrahim, stated this in a press release signed by him and made available to journalists in Abuja, on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday.