A leading member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has cautioned the party members on the choice of national chairman during the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Nkire, who gave the advice during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, said the members’ choice of the party’s national chairman at the forthcoming national convention, would make or mar its chances of returning to power in 2023.

He said the national chairman APC needs for 2023 politics “must be a strategist, a fighter, a winner and a man or woman nationally known in the country.”

Nkire said, “The whole world has seen the card our opponents, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) played in choosing Senator Iyochia Ayu as its national chairman. It is now left for us to play the joker.”

The APC chieftain warned that the ruling party might lose the election to the PDP, if it failed to get its acts together by choosing the right man or woman for the job.

The party chieftain also said there was no reason why the ruling party should not retain power in the next general elections, if party leaders would heed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to carry along, the majority of members, in deciding who represents the party at all times.

