BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Ibraheem Saka Ominiwe has called on Nigerian leaders irrespective of their political affiliations to support President Muhammadu Buhari to surmount the nation’s socio-economic, political and insecurity challenges.

Ominiwe, the president of the Onaolapo Memorial High School (OMHS) 85 set, Ikirun, Osun State, who spoke at the school’s forum stated that the solution to the predicaments was Justice and fair play.

He said, “If our leaders support our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to address the various injustices meted on different sections of this country, this will go a long way to douse the tension in the land.

“May I start this address by thanking almighty Allah for His mercies and protections on us during this trying period in the history of our beloved nation. I deliberately started this preamble with this, because we are all involved.

‘’Without peace in the land, no meaningful activities could take place. “Some of us that could not be here today probably due to security challenges in the country”.

While commending the ad hoc committee which had been running the affairs of the organisation, he said “I say big thank you for your efforts to bring us together after three decades we left this noble College! May Allah reward all of us”.