A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Sam Nkire, has said the only way the Igbos can make appreciable impact in their quest to produce a Nigerian president is to encourage and support Igbos in other geographical zones to join the race.

Nkire, who made the call in Abuja yesterday, noted that discriminating against or excluding Igbos of other zones, such as the South-South, would amount to eroding the support-base of the Igbo nation during the 2023 presidential election.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrict his choice of a consensus presidential candidate to Igbo land,

adding that Igbos are one family, no matter what geographical zones they are found.

In a statement he made available in Abuja yesterday, the APC chieftain said President Buhari’s name would be etched in gold, should he deliver ‘Igbo Presidency’ in addition to the ‘Second Niger Bridge’s project before the expiration of his presidency.

He maintained that despite the world-wide socio-economic challenges ravaging everywhere, the APC would sweep the 2023 general elections, especially in Igboland, given President Muhammadu Buhari’s good gesture to Igbo people.