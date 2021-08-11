A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Sir Lucky Worlu, has called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party to suspend members behind the series of legal actions against the party in Rivers State.

Worlu, who made the call on Tuesday while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital, insisted that those behind the series of legal actions against APC in the state are allegedly on the payroll of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said: “I am calling for the suspension of those behind all these court cases against our party because they are agents of PDP in our party. They are on the payroll of PDP in Rivers State; their medical bills are all paid by the PDP.”

Worlu, who is a former chairman of Emohua local government area, accused some members of the APC of using non-existing names to fill suits that stopped the party from fielding candidates in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The APC chieftain said: “APC will field candidates in 2023 because it is a party registered under the law. Whatever that happened in 2018 happened for the purpose of our democratic history. If it didn’t happen, we wouldn’t know that our democracy is doing well.

“A situation where a court of competent jurisdiction up to the Supreme Court, gave judgement in favour of a name that does not exist anywhere; a name that people had not heard about.

“This is not the first time I am speaking about this matter. Who is Ibrahim Umah? Who is that person that went to Court? Is he a member of APC or is he a registered member of APC or is he an invisible person?

“I know that Ibrahim Umah never existed in the history of APC in Rivers State. He does not belong to any ward, neither does he belong to any unit. Ibrahim Umah is not in any record of the APC.”