By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to concentrate on governance rather than dissipate energies on harassing and hounding the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said Amaechi, who is the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, has been constantly preoccupied with national engagements and public service assignments.

He lauded the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Professor Henry Ugboma, for standing in the gap for the Transportation minister.

Eze, who is former national publicity secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), dismissed the criticism offered by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, against Ugboma’s counsel.

The APC chieftain called on Nigerians to forgive the sophisticated ignorance of Wike and his political fiefs over the Eastern rail line groundbreaking ceremony, noting that the governor and his followed would be needing a rudimentary training on the importance and socio-economic impacts of a modern infrastructure as critical as a railway project in modern times.

He stated that Wike’s appalling ignorance on the subject further exposes the meanness of the vile projects he brags about on the media which can at best be consigned to the 15th century, stressing that the barrenness of his psychical geography is having a big toll on all sectors of state’s economy thereby compounding challenges of development for the APC government to be inaugurated in 2023.

Eze advised to visit the Governors of Ebonyi, Lagos, Oyo, Borno and others to learn the art of governance having failed to take a clue from his predecessor and benefactor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Umahi, Sanwolu, Zulum and Makinde have achieved a lot for the people of Ebonyi, Lagos, Borno and Oyo respectively without having to budget billions for publicity, adding that Wike’s style of leadership has added credence to the aphorism; “empty drums make much noise”.