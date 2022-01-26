A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has urged Nigerians and members of the party to reject indecisive persons who had to be prompted to declare their political ambition.

Nkire, who is a member of Board of Trustees of the APC, also told Nigerians to beware of presidential aspirants who wait for sycophants to push them before they take decisions.

In a statement he made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the APC chieftain said Nigeria was not in short supply of leaders, adding that the last thing Nigeria needs at this time is a reluctant president.

He stated that aspiring for the office of president of a great country such as Nigeria must be a personal decision by a man or woman who has a personal conviction that he or she has what it takes to serve in the position of president.

Nkire maintained that anyone whose only reason for running for the presidency of Nigeria was that he or she was pushed forward by his tribesmen or members of his religious sect, would not take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“The president Nigeria needs at a difficult time such as this is someone who is ready to take responsibility and not blame his or her sponsors or opponents and critics for his or her failure or inaction,” he said.

He advised more presidential aspirants with national appeal, especially from the South East, to come out and declare their intentions with cogent reasons and convincing plans.

