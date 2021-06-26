A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, Akinlayo Kolawole has urged the party leadership not to take anything for granted ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state if they want the opposition to overrun them.

The former House of Representatives aspirant for the Ekiti North Federal Constituency II in the 2019 General Elections who reiterated his commitment to his political aspiration, stressed that ” it is alive and kicking”.

Kolawole added that the impressive performance of the Kayode Fayemi led administration would make the task of prosecuting the election easy for the party in Ekiti.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti the APC stalwart enjoined every member of APC in the state and beyond to show more interest in sharing the good news to the public.

He said, “You are all around and saw what happened at the last primaries. I was prevailed upon by the party leadership to step down for the current occupant of the position. And as a loyal party man I obliged the directive from my party .But let me tell you that my ambition is alive and kicking .

“We have not commenced campaigning now because the electoral umpire has not lifted the ban on it , we however have a big task ahead and that is the 2022 Governorship Election.

‘’What is paramount now is to start the mobilisation for the APC to rule beyond 2022 in Ekiti. And I think the party has every reason to go beyond 2022 because our leader and governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has made the job easier for us with his impressive performances in all sectors of our economy .And you know the National Assembly elections will come after that.