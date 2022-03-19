As the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) inches closer, a group of stakeholders under the auspices of Coalition of APC Support glGroups, Southwest chapter, has implored former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to run for party’s national secretary position.

In a statement jointly signed yesterday by leaders of the group, Dele Fulani and AbdulMojeed Yahaya, after its emergency meeting, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the coalition maintained that it is important that the Southwest presents someone who would give the zone quality representation, and at the same time assist whoever emerges as the national chairman to rebuild a stronger and virile party.

The party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC had earlier adopted and approved the report of the zoning committee which zoned the national secretary to the Southwest geo-political zone.

Fulani who is also the national treasurer of the coalition stated that after a painstaking search for a credible politician from the entire Southwest who possesses the requisite credentials to fit into the exalted office, the coalition came up with the choice of Senator Omisore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted: “There is no doubt that we are in a very crucial and critical moment in our party, and because extraordinary times calls for extraordinary measures; we as stakeholders of the party from the Southwest, who are very much concerned and interested in the building and progress of the party, are of the opinion that such highly exalted position zoned to our region required an experienced party man who knows the grinds and winds of both grassroots and national politics to effectively discharge the onerous responsibility of that office.

“As part of the responsibility we owe our region and party, the Coalition, in its bid to ensure that a qualified candidate with requisite qualities and credentials who will give the region quality representation, and, at the same time, assist the national chairman to build a strong and virile party gets elected to the position, have in the past few weeks been undertaking a painstaking search for a personality who possesses all the qualities required for this onerous task and more.

“In the course of our conscientious search, the Coalition, under the guidance and direction of its visionary leader, Mr Dele Fulani, is proud to announce that we have found in one man, all the required qualities and resume deserving of the office of the national secretary of our great party. That man is no other than the political colossus and juggernaut from the historic State of Osun, His Excellency, Senator Chief Iyiola Omisore,”

The group insisted that given his antecedents, Omisore remains the best man for the job, even as it urged the party leadership in the region to adopt him as a consensus candidate ahead of the convention.

ADVERTISEMENT