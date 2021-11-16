Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking a more robust collaboration with Communist Party of China (CPC) to improve the Nigerian electricity and boost infrastructure for the mutual benefit of both countries.

National Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said this on Monday in Abuja at a meeting between the two political parties organised by the Embassy of China following the 6th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC, which held last week in Beijing.

The CPC for the past 100 years of its existence in China has transformed the country from an agrarian society to an industrialised nation that has become the manufacturing hub of the world and the second largest economy in the world.

The party has also lifted nearly one billion people out of extreme poverty in the last 40 years in China and built socialism with Chinese characteristics. The party has a theme, which is to “build a society of shared future for mankind”.

Akpanudoedehe, who noted that APC has a lot to learn from its Chinese counterpart, added that Nigeria needed more developmental projects, saying China has the technology for off-grid solutions to Nigeria’s power problems like solar, as well as proficiency in pharmaceutical development, industrial and electrical appliances.

“As a ruling party in Nigeria, we hope to see greater collaboration between Nigeria and the Chinese government in enterprise development, especially in our infrastructure of power/ energy generation, transmission and distribution.

“Electricity is the catalytic infrastructure. It is the most essential infrastructure which benchmarks every other infrastructure in a country.

“We are seeking for more development projects that will bring a better future for our people. China has the technology for off-grid solutions to our power problems like solar, as well as the proficiency in pharmaceutical development, industrial and electrical appliances, which Nigeria benefits from,” he said.

He also suggested some form of programmes between the universities of the two countries for mutual benefits, adding that there should be transplantation of ideas and information if the relationship must be meaningful and go beyond one just leaning on each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, told reporters in an interview that he intends to “strengthen the relations between his country and Nigeria on the basis of government- to- government, parliament -to -parliament, business- to –business, people –to- people and media –to- media.”

He noted that the political parties in Nigeria have a lot to learn from the experience of the CPC in the country’s quest to reduce poverty and bring prosperity to its people.