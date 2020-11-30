By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that it will commence fresh membership registration and revalidation as from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The party’s National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee, through a statement signed Monday in Abuja by its Chairman and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, said it has consulted with stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari on the exercise.

“Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party. The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.”

“The statement appealed to states, local governments and wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise.

“We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis.”