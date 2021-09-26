Thr Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has committed more resources to diversify the Nigerian economy than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while it was in power.

Even though Lawan did not mention PDP in his statement, the Senate President said the APC led-government committed more resources to diversify the economy than any previous administration.

Following the return of democracy in 1999, PDP was in power for 16 years before the APC defeated it in 2015.

Lawan, in a statement signed by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said no past government had invested as much resources, particularly in agriculture, as the Buhari government has done.

Speaking at the commissioning of a Poultry Farm Centre which the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) established in Gasamu, in Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State on Saturday, the Senate president said: “We have promised to diversify the economy

of this country. For more than 50 years, our economy has been dependent on one single commodity and that is oil.

“Oil does not provide so many employment opportunities. There could be revenues but definitely not the mainstream opportunities in terms of employment. But when you diversify into agriculture, you would have many more people engaged, especially our youths who today are largely unemployed or underemployed.

“So we are diversifying the economy of Nigeria through agriculture and we have done so much as a country, as a government, in the last six years or so.

According to him, “No previous administration in Nigeria has committed as much funds and resources in agriculture as this administration. And I stand to be contradicted, that if not because of resources that we have put in the agriculture sector, Nigeria would still have been importing the food that we eat.”