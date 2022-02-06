A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo area of Abeokuta has sentenced two loyalists of immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to one year jail term each for unlawful possession of firearms.

The convicts: Adewale Ogundele and Ibrahim Amoje were among the hoodlums arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for unleashing mayhem on party members at the Ake Palace ground during the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) primaries held on Saturday the 16th of October, 2021.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Bamidele Adebayo, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the magistrates’ court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta sentenced the duo of Ogundele and Amoje to the jail term for “illegal possession of firearms”.

The Ogun DPP explained that both convicts were found guilty of the charge preferred against them and were sentenced accordingly.

It would be recalled that loyalists of the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun had on the said date, converged at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the designated venue for the APC’s State Congress, which had in attendance, the party’s national committee appointed for the exercise, as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the faction loyal to the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, however, held a parallel congress at the Ake Palace, where APC supporters were harassed with leather weapons and seriously humiliated.

The development however, led to the arrest of the two convicts, who were accomplices at disrupting the peace of the state at, “an illegal political gathering at the Ake Palace Ground, allegedly not recognized by the APC’s national secretariat.

Commenting on the matter, Adebayo said the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O. O Adebo, while delivering judgement in a suit number: MA/381C/2021 on 28th January 2022, said, “Having been satisfied with evidence before her sentenced the duo to one year imprisonment without any option of fine”.

“Those two were charged with unlawful possession of firearms, so, the trial was processed in court, we had three witnesses and at the end of the day, they were found guilty of having in their possession firearms without license.

“Accordingly, they were sentenced and sent to one year imprisonment without any option of fine”.