Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has lauded All Progressives Congress (APC’s) stakeholders in the state for their steadfastness, focus and commitment to the party’s ward and local government congresses.

Matawalle who briefed journalists after the local government congress at Maradun council expressed delight over the massive turnout of the party members for the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the APC leadership had settled for consensus to strengthen unity among the party supporters in the state.

“The consensus method adopted in the selection of APC leaders at all levels was supported and accepted by all stakeholders, thereby building more confidence in the party,” he said.