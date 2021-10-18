A group under the auspices of Uba Sani Legacies Solidarity Forum (USALESOF) has commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for the peaceful conduct of the State APC congress and for keeping the party united.

A press release by the chairman of the Forum, Mohammed Nasir Bakano, a copy of which made available to journalists on Monday, noted that while many States across the country are “still battling with parallel congresses, Kaduna State APC has remained one indivisible family.”

The group also stated that, “only the spirit of sportsmanship in the party and among all stakeholders could allow for peaceful, violence-free polls.”

On the rumour of a purported crisis in the Kaduna State chapter of the ruling party, the group described it as “the action of a jealous battalion of Kaduna politicians hobnobbing with some social media anti-democratic forces to spread fake news, as a strategy for cheap political gains.”

The group also commended the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, over what they described as his “one-man legislative squad against poverty in Kaduna State, nay Northern Nigeria,” while describing his political alliance with Governor El-Rufai as “the best example of camaraderie” so far.