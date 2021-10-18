The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has backed the consensus arrangement by the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as enthroned by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as an exhibition of democratic spirit.

The lawmaker, who also commended the governor’s ability to successfully complete the ward, local government and state congresses of the party, described El-Rufai’s action as proof of his neutrality in the emergence of ward, local government and state party executives.

Uba, reacting to the just concluded APC state congress in Kaduna, said the governor allowed stakeholders at all levels to work out their own arrangements without undue interference.

He explained that by allowing democracy to flourish in the party, El-Rufai has laid a solid foundation for the sustenance of democracy in Kaduna State.

Turning to the party, Senator Uba Sani, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, added: “Let me also deeply appreciate APC stakeholders in Kaduna State for displaying uncommon unity and effectively utilizing the consensus option in filling party positions. Their sacrifices and compromises have shown that they prioritize the collective interest above personal gains. Kaduna State is showing others the way. Let us sustain this new spirit. It is the path to success.”