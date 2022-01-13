A factional Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, has petitioned Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding total cancellation of congresses conducted in Plateau State by APC.

The lawmaker said the state governor, Simon Lalong, and his supporters didn’t carry members of the House of Assembly, critical stakeholders and other party faithful along in the process leading to the selection of executives from ward, local government and the state levels.

In a petition dated October 22, 2021, which was made available to journalists this Thursday in Abuja, Hon. Ayuba said Governor Lalong can’t talk about national convention when Plateau State APC was still in crisis.

The petitioner appealed to Governor Buni-led leadership of the party to correct what he described as injustice against majority members of Plateau APC by conducting fresh congresses in the state.

The petition reads in part: “The Governor of Plateau State has among other things being very undemocratic with the way party issues are handled. From the way he chose to oust the former Chairman, Mr. Letep Dabang out of office because Letep Dabang always threaded caution and advised against using unconfirmed reports from praise singers to make informed decisions and this didn‘t go well with the Governor.

“The appointment of Excos across all levels (ward, LGA and State) this is what played out in Plateau State, the Governor and his supporters didn’t carry members of the House of Assembly along critical stakeholders and party fatthful. This move currently generating tension among party faithful as they seem not agree with this undemocratic measure. Some are even threatening legal action.

“As the leader of the party in the House of Assembly, I made several efforts to discuss these challenges with the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong with intentions of proffering political solutions but all these fell on deaf ears. He has continuously threatened and claimed that I am not loyal to him.

“As a party faithful and a legislator, I chose to write today for the sole reason of posterity and my love for our great party, that if nothing is done we (APC) will experience a repeat of Zamfara in Plateau state (GOD forbid).

“This great party allowed me used its platform to showcase my political intentions and aspirations as well. I will be sad if our party doesn’t get things right especially with the Congresses held recently.”

While insisting that the outsted acting state party chairman, Mr. Letep Dabang, remains the recognised APC state chairman in Plateau, the factional Assembly Speaker warned against the repeat of Zamfara State 2019 experience in Plateau State.

“My prayer is that the congresses be cancelled and a new one conducted whether through consensus, but we must ensure that the intentions of the party is protected while carrying along the interests of all stakeholders so we can deliver come 2023.

“May God bless you as you consider correcting this mistake in rebuilding our great party,” Hon. Ayuba wrote.