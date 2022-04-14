Hoodlums numbering about 30, on Wednesday, distrupted proceedings in the hearing of a suit on the disputed ward, local government and State congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa.

An official of the court, the claimant, Alex Blackson and his brother, Osom Blackson, were injured during the violence and stampede that ensued at the court.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, who is expected to retire on Friday, was stoned with plastic bottles by the hoodlums but was taken to safety by his police orderly.

LEADERSHIP gathered that most of the lawyers in Court were also chased out, while those that came with the claimant were brutalised.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums may have been provoked by the alleged insistence of the Presiding Judge, Justice Aganaba, to hear the suit filed by Alex Blackson seeking the order of the court to set aside the disputed congresses of the Bayelsa APC held last year.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that there were heavy sporadic shootings at the state secetariat of the APC following the attempts by armed Policemen to arrest some chieftains of the party over thier alleged involvement in the court invasion.

But the chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Dennis Otiotio-Odoni distanced members of the APC from the fracas at the Court, alleging that those involved were suspected PDP supporters who were in the Courtroom and hanging around the premises.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Judiciary to adjudicate in matters concerning the party and urged the Police to fish out those behind the invasion of the Court.

“APC has nothing to do with the invasion of the Court. We are a law abiding party and we have faith in the Judiciary over cases before it. We condemn the act in its entirety and call on the Police to fish those behind it out,” Otiotio-Odoni said.

Counsel to the claimant, Barr. P.J. Fawei, who confirmed the incident, described the invasion as pathetic and show of disrespect to the sanctity of the court.

“It was shocking to me. I had noticed that on resumption of Court proceedings at about 3pm, there were unusual large numbers of people around the court premises. When they attacked, they stabbed a court staff in the hand and beat up the claimant and his brother,” he said.

A chieftain of the party and brother to the claimant, Osom Blackson, told journalists that those that tore his shirt and dealt him several blows were APC members and well known to him.