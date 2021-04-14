ADVERTISEMENT

The newly inaugurated APC Contact and Strategy committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to a release signed by the secretary of the committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike, the meeting will deliberate on the mandate of the committee.

The committee which is chaired by Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, is made up of several governors (past and present), National Assembly members (past and present), and several serving ministers and other major stakeholders of the party. The meeting is expected to formerly kick-start the work of the committee. The nation-wide committee is mandated to establish constructive engagements

between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party with a view to enhancing confidence in the party and deepen trust among party leaders and to conduct a needs assessment survey from party members and the general public and to re-calibrate the statement of vision, mission and core values of the party to reflect current realities.

Other assignments in the terms of reference of the committee include the development of strategies that will place the party in a vintage position in the public domain as well as to develop a timeline and framework for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

The committee is also empowered to co-opt “such members as may be deemed suitable to achieve the objectives” of its work. The committee is equally directed to submit periodic report to the national chairman of the party.