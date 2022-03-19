By George Agba and Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Aspirants to national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were yesterday optimistic about clinching the seat at the March 26 national convention, as they engaged in a last-minute rush to purchase and submit their nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirants who thronged the Buhari House at Wuse 2 to either purchase or submit their forms after filling them include former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former governor of Benue State and current minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; the Senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa.

Others are former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Mohammed Saidu Etsu, the youngest among the aspirants from Niger State and former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha.

According to the schedule of activities for the national convention, purchase and submission of forms ended yesterday.

And in a bid to beat the deadline, the chairmanship aspirants and those vying for other positions scrambled to pick and submit their nomination and expression of interest forms.

Some of the aspirants sent their supporters their forms, while others personally went to the party headquarters to submit.

A delegation of people living with disabilities also stormed the party’s secretariat, including the visually and auditory impaired and those on wheelchairs.

Al-Makura arrived at the premises at about 4:40pm in the company of his supporters who played drums and singing his praises.

Speaking with journalists, the federal lawmakers promised to work closely with people living with disabilities if he scales through at the March 26 national convention.

Al-Makura said the PLWDs are part of his primary constituency, which explains why he played a significant role in the establishment of the Disability Commission.

“I know how much input I have put in to ensure the realisation of the enactment of the law establishing the disability commission. I’ve had to participate in the one-million-march walk and participated in various advocacies for the enactment.

Also speaking after submitting his forms, Senator Musa insisted that President Buhari did not endorse any consensus candidate fot the chairmanship position.

He noted that the party did not inform the aspirants of any consensus candidate for the office of national chairman as being speculated.

Musa said, “Why did the party sell forms to us? As far as I’m concerned, there has never been anybody that officially contacted me or any other aspirants. Nobody! And the spokesperson to Mr President, Femi Adesina had said there is no endorsement.

“So, we want a vibrant leadership. We want leadership that will change the status quo. What are we talking about? The endorsement I want is your endorsement. I want the endorsement of 43 million APC members. That is what I need”.

For his part, Mustapha urged party members to vote for him, saying he has a enough value to add to the party.

“We believe in value addition, and with the past record as deputy national chairman of the legacy party, CPC, we led the party through the high and low. Again, in terms of fund generation we are tired of seating back and waiting for money bags to finance the party. We will bring innovative ways of generating funds. It is very easy to generate funds by sale of membership card which will give everybody a sense of belonging. Also, by bringing a certain levy to everyone who enjoys the patronage of this party to be paid either quarterly or yearly,” he said.

Also, some youth groups of the APC yesterday jointly obtained nomination form as a birthday gift for the youth representative in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, to contest the National Organising Secretary position.

Ismaeel Ahmed who is also the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment marked his 42nd birthday anniversary yesterday.

The party zoned the position of national organising secretary to North-Aest, Ahmed’s geopolitical zone.

The groups that obtained the nomination form for him include APC Rebirth, APC National Youth Movement and APC Youths Forum, among others.

Speaking on behalf his group, the convener of the APC Rebirth, Malam Aliu Audu, said, “It’s a good thing that we have decided to do this on his birthday and part of the things we have yearned for over the time is for competent people occupy critical positions and also to ask for inclusion of young people who are in the majority of party membership and there’s no other person to stand with for us or stand by than Ismail Ahmed, who singlehandedly has given more young people the platform to showcase what they can do and how they can add value to growing the party.”

Ex-PGF DG Alleges Plot By CPC Bloc To Impose Candidate

Meanwhile, the immediate past director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, alleged yesterday that there is a plot to impose leaders from the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Lukman warned that such imposition may lead to implosion in the ruling party.

He cautioned political associates in the old CPC to refrain from acts that would undermine the authority of the President as the leader of the party.

He stated that part of the sentiment being used by the London lobby team was to ensure that the old Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) leaders are not ‘marginalised’ in the new APC leadership to emerge from the March 26 National Convention.

Akpanudoedehe Remains National Secretary, Party Insists

Meanwhile, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC has denied reports of the removal of its National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

The leadership of the party has declared that his office remains intact.

Both Akpanudoedehe and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, met at the party Secretariat on Friday in continuation of preparations for the March 26 convention.

The party’s caretaker committee chaired by Buni said in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that things should go back to status quo, Akpanudoedehe remained the National Secretary of APC.

Akpanudoedehe, who later spoke with media confirmed he remained the party’s national secretary. This he said, was an affirmation of the Presidential directive that status quo be maintained. solidified that position.

Akpanudoedehe said, “Our Chairman (Buni) cannot go against the instruction of the President. In his last letter, the President has given the directive that the status quo ante should remain. The Chairman is a very brilliant man, he respects the President and will not go against that.

“I am the National Secretary of APC and the Constitution is very clear on that. The INEC has said for you to sack any of us, you need 21 days notice. I want to also thank the APC for giving content to the media houses to sell their papers. We have promoted your economy in the last month.

Court Vacates Order Stopping APC Convention

Meanwhile, Justice Bello Kawu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, has vacated the order stopping the March 26 All progressives Congress, APC national convention .

The court had earlier issued an order asking the party to halt it planned convention.

A member of the party, Hon Salisu Umru, dragged the party to court to stop the convention

The court held that a member of a political party cannot bring an action against the party as pronounced by the Supreme Court in Aguma vs APC, 2021, 14 NWLR Part 1796 Page 351 Paragraph 406.

The Judge noted that when he made the restraining injunction on November 18, 2021, stopping the the APC, the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from organising any convention until the determination of the suit, was the position of the law when it was made before same.

In his submission, INEC counsel, Alhassan Umar SAN, submitted that Section 84 of the Electoral Act prohibits the court from stopping the primary of a political party, maintaining that having ruled that the motion was ripe for hearing, the court does not have jurisdiction to rule on further applications.