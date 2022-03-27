A youth group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP New Generation, has described the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as nothing but the coronation ceremony of PDP’s tired legs.

The group said that the ruling party has shown through the convention that it has nothing new to offer Nigerians but ex-PDP members.

In a press statement by signed by director, Media & Strategy, PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, it noted that one would have expected brand new and seasoned politicians to take charge of APC, but Nigerians only witnessed ex-members of PDP occupying principal offices of the party.

“After two postponements, the All Progressives Congress convention turned out to be the coronation ceremony of some PDP’s tired legs. The APC coronation ceremony is the summary or the true definition of what the APC is. The deceit, lies, and unproductiveness cum incompetence displayed at the coronation ceremony, yesterday; are what Nigerians have been absorbing in the last 7 years of horror and terror under the ruling party,” Akinniyi said.

Further taking a jibe at the ruling party, he said that the Saturday’s national convention further exposed the inefficiency of the APC as the convention was poorly managed and conducted.

“The viral videos flying around show the ruling All Progressives Congress is in a state of perpetual confusion and absolute mobocracy. Fortunately, the PDP has now rebranded and rejigged for more efficient performance, this new PDP is an upgrade of what we had from 1999-2015. The party is more committed to the progress of Nigeria better than the aberration in place from 2015.

“Furthermore, compared to PDP’s well-conducted and managed convention that took place last year, the convention witnessed yesterday further exposed the inefficiency of the APC, the convention had very poor conduct and management,” he added.

The group, therefore, called on Nigerians to embrace the PDP as the party remains the only political party that can rescue and make Nigeria great again

“The only democratic and youth-friendly party in Nigeria remains the PDP. It is evident in its actions and of those leading it.

“Therefore, for the progress of this country, PDP New Generation is hereby calling on all Nigerians especially youths and women to ensure that in the forthcoming 2023 elections, only PDP flag bearers in the State, Legislature, and Presidency are voted into power.

“PDP remains the only political party that can rescue and makes Nigeria great again,” he added.