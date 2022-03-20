Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has raised the alarm that some external forces in the All Progressives Congress (APC), were trying to impose persons as zonal leaders in the South-West

Akeredolu disclosed that a former Ondo State chairman of APC, Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, is the preferred candidate of the state for the position of National Vice Chairman of APC (South-West).

Akeredolu, in a statement by State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, noted that Kekemeke has his full blessing and his brother APC governors in the South-west.

Ojogo in the statement said, “It should be noted that critical stakeholders in the south-west had earlier microzoned the positions that were brought to the region. Among these were the National Vice Chairman which was retained in Ondo and the Secretary which was microzoned to the Oyo/Osun axis.

“Succinctly, Kekemeke’s aspiration is not just an Ondo project; it’s a Southwest project. He has paid his dues and that is exactly what Mr Governor has rallied his colleagues to reciprocate.

“Those who are peddling other stories such as national secretary outside Oyo and Osun axis are instruments in the hands of external forces desirous to create division amongst leaders in the South west in order to impose persons on the party.

“For emphasis, what we are going for is national vice chairman with Kekemeke as our candidate and not national secretary. Those outside the South-west who are attempting to microzone our offices for us in South-west are only creating unnecessary confusion and any such of their permutations outside the decision of stakeholders in the Southwest should be ignored.”