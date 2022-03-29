A frontline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that the outcome of the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has further strengthened the unity exiting within the state chapter of the party.

He also declared that with the successful conduct of the national convention, the ruling party was prepared more than ever before for the 2023 general election.

Princewill, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, lauded the leadership of the APC for a solid performance during the convention, saying it has shown Nigerians what political leadership is all about.

The APC chieftain, however, berated a national vice chairmanship aspirant of APC, Barrister Wogu Boms, for refusing to step down for another aspirant, Chief Victor Giadom, against the decision of the party’s leadership in South-South zone.

The statement reads in part: “First I just want to say a big thank you to the party for putting together a solid performance and showing Nigeria what party political leadership is about.

“Politics is not easy, but agreeing to disagree to then come to agreement, is hard work. It requires maturity, it requires patience and it requires mutual respect. I witness this in abundance. Could not have been more proud.

“Bad news travels fast, so it was no surprise to me that leading up to it, all the news was about if the convention would hold, wether it would be free of rancour and how it would lead to the break up of the party. Now you have your answer.

“The ultimate test of the new electoral act, a balancing of all interests and an outcome that could not have been better.

“For those of us from Rivers state, we were especially pleased, not only because we saw South South unity in action, but because we were given the opportunity to demonstrate Rivers unity as well.

“While other states were able to achieve a consensus around a single candidate, Magnus Abe’s choice for National Vice Chairman South South, Worgu Boms, refused to step down for the South South endorsed choice of Victor Giadom and so for this position.

“We proceeded to an election where Boms was resoundingly bombed and beaten to a pulp, garnering only three votes from thousands. Where then is the faction in Rivers state?.”