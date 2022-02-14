Ahead of the national convention of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), zoning of party offices has been contentious. Party stakeholders have been divided over whether the party should jettison or retain the tradition which gives members a sense of inclusiveness.

One of the issues that has bedevilled the APC, especially since the exit of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as national chairman, is the feeling by party leaders in some zones that they have not been carried along as far as the party leadership structure is concerned.

These zones have insisted that the party tradition should not just be adhered to but strengthened ahead of 2023 polls.

The argument is that when Chief John Odige-Oyegun from the South South was dropped as the APC national chairman, the party still went to the zone to elect Adams Oshiomhole under a consensus arrangement to finish the term that was agreed for the region until crisis forced him out, creating a room for the caretaker arrangement with Mai Mala Buni as the head.

Those who make this argument aver that since Buni, who heads the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is from the North East, it might not be out of place if the next APC national chairman comes from the zone.

This argument has begun to gain traction with less than two weeks to the convention as pressure is mounting on the presidency to agree to the zoning of the chairmanship position to the North East.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the chairmanship position had been zoned to the North-central even though stakeholders are of the position that the race is open to all zones to participate.

Since the party’s creation, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) bloc, part of the legacy parties that formed APC, has produced two party chairmen including interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole. Another merger party, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) produced Chief John Oyegun as chairman as well.

Other political parties that merged to form APC included Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC), a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Sen. Rochas Okorocha and part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the G7. So far, no fewer than 11 aspirants are in the race for national chairmanship position ahead of the February 26 convention

Out of this number, those coming out of the North East include Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, a two-term former governor of Borno, Danjuma Goje also a former governor of Gombe and Mr Sylvester Monidafe.

From the North Central, there is former Deputy National Chairman of CPC, Malam Saliu Mustapha; former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al Makura; Sen. Mohammed Sani-Musa; and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume.

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari a former governor of Zamfara and a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is also in the race among others. However, a source said in reaching the decision to zone the APC national chairmanship to the North East, the presidency and the party’s national leadership and indeed its top echelon might have looked at developments in the party.

“They also may have looked at happenings within the party’s rank and file and the peculiar challenges that would meet it in 2023 general elections when President Muhammadu Buhari would not be on the ballot.

“It was agreed that for the APC to retain the presidency and maintain its winning streak after 2023, its next national chairman must be a person of character, social and economic standing with experience in party administration and a profound understanding of the process of, and intrigues in contesting and winning elections,” the source said.

He said other factors considered was that the ANPP bloc has not been adequately compensated and has not been really accommodated in the scheme of things in the APC as it were.

He said “The CPC has the president, the ACN has the vice president and party chairman. The ANPP went into the pact with the highest number of states but was not properly recognised with political positions.

“Barring any changes, the zoning of the APC national chairmanship to the North East will take place in the next few days and this will put to rest earlier rumour that the position had been zoned to the North Central,” the source said.

He further said the resolution was reached after due consultations and considerations, especially as critical stakeholders of the party from the North Central had kicked against the continuous headship of political parties by its indigens since 1999 without anything to show for it.

Indeed, some opinion moulders in the North Central have kicked against the zone having APC national chairmanship seat.

The North Central leaders especially under the auspices of the North Central Peoples Forum argue that they are ripe enough for President and not party chairman that they have been occupying since 1999.

They said the North West, which had produced two presidents, should consider the North Central for the next highest executive position, either the President or Vice President.

“It has become evident that the clamour for the APC national chairmanship to be zoned to the North Central is being planned and orchestrated from the South West,” the source further said.

Reacting to the development, Dr Richard Terwase in the Sen. George Akume Campaign Organisation, one of the leading aspirants from the North Central, said he was not aware of the development.

“My only interest is that my principal, Sen. Akume is in the race, and we hope and pray that the party’s leadership will see him as the most capable person to handle that position, I am not awareq of any zoning,” he stressed.

Similarly, the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation, has dismissed claims that the chairmanship seat has been zoned to the North East.

The spokesman of the campaign, Dapo Okunbanjo, in a statement yesterday said “We do not dwell on rumours or innuendos. We dwell on concrete, verifiable information that is proper.

The people at the helm of affairs of our party are serious minded people; they are not known to be flippant. So, as far as we know, party decisions as important and critical as zoning or mode of elections are usually thoroughly debated, arrived at, and properly communicated. It is not going to be a subject of rumours, speculations or gossip.

“But be that as it may, the stakeholders that are agitating for the North-Central zone to produce the party’s National Chairman in the February 2022 convention have made their case abundantly clear. We believe the party hierarchy, being people who cherish fairness, justice and equity, would consider the merit of these agitations in arriving at their decisions for the best interest of the party,” he said.

On several occasions, the Buni leadership has denied the zoning of any particular office of the party and has urged party faithful to prepare for convention.

As the convention draws near, the zoning debate will become more intense as the blocs continue to stake their claim especially as the 2023 presidential polls beckon.