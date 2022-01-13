One of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Saidu Etsu, has closed ranks with other aspirants for the office.

His move came as the debate over the upcoming APC national convention heats up. The aspirants said they were closing ranks to enable a hitch-free convention that will position the party for a smooth run in 2023.

Etsu who is an aspirant from Niger State met another aspirant and former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura at his residence in Abuja.

According to him, Al-Makura is a national patriot just like himself, saying it is important they close ranks from the North Central zone before getting other zones onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in a race, not war, our party is key and to make progress we must keep talking until the convention,” Etsu told journalists.

However, he did not disclose the details of their discussion but expressed confidence in becoming the next APC national chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT