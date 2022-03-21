With a week to go until the much anticipated national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), there is little or no doubt that the gathering will hold.

Less than two weeks ago, it seemed like the party’s grandest gathering would not hold what with the crisis of confidence among the governors and the conflicting narratives on the leadership of the party.

This situation manifested fully in the declarations of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, against the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee.

In what some described as a failed palace coup, the angry governors who naturally enjoyed the backing of aggrieved party members, jumped on the sack Buni narrative. They said their authority drew from President Muhammadu Buhari’s nod for Buni to leave office. But it was there side of the story as the President, who was away in London for medical checkup, neither consented or denied the claim.

The grouse of the Buni-must go camp included alleged plots by Buni to further extend his stay in office by allegedly refusing to vacate a court injunction stopping the convention, there was also the complaint of his managing the party in a shadowy, cabal-like fashion.

But Buni’s supporters, especially the National Assembly caucus and some governors, would have none of that. While they exonerated Buni of any plot to stop the convention, they recounted his achievements in office including stabilising the party and attracting high profile members like governors into the party.

However, the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting called by acting chairman of the caretaker committee, Sani Bello of Niger State, gave Buni’s camp the edge.

Buhari, who is still in London, called for calm even though he was still silent on who was in charge of the party. Soon after, Buni and some other key members within the president’s circle, met with the president in London. Not long after, the president issued another statement calling for status-quo ante, thereby upholding Buni’s leadership of the party.

On his return, Buni has since embarked on meetings with the aggrieved camps. But it would seem like nerves were still frayed as el-Rufai gave a damning verdict on how the party is being managed, referring to a breach of trust of sorts. Buni also dismissed claims that he intends to undo the things Bello did as acting chairman, especially the approval of the convention committee list.

But there was more to this intricate spate of events which evidently revolves around the 2023 presidential ticket of the party.

It was gathered that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who has made open his ambition to contest for the ticket, embarked on a diplomatic mission of sorts, among the camps to ensure that the party doesn’t collapse.

It was learnt that the governor was also part of the team who helped to convince the president and the villa to allow Buni preside over the convention considering the upset that could come from such a sudden change of guard at such a crucial time.

“If you notice he spoke sparingly on the issues at the time because he was more engaged in bridging the communication gaps that led to the upset in the party. He was also mindful of not engaging in hard words with any of his colleagues especially when the matter became heated. But he was reaching out to all the camps and was able to rally his colleagues into finding a solution to the issues,” the source said.

It was not surprising that the governor embarked on this course of action considering his ambition for the topmost seat in the land. Whether his approach to resolving the party tussle puts him in good stead ahead of the presidential contest is another matter. But pundits aver that he has managed to come out of this friction on the better side unlike some of his other colleagues who also nurse ambition.

However, it would seem like all aggrieved interests are aligned as the plans for the convention to hold appears more concrete. While the pending court case intending to stop the convention has been vacated, national chairmanship aspirants and those for other positions have purchased forms.

Aspirants who thronged the Buhari House at Wuse 2 to either purchase or submit their forms after filling them include former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former governor of Benue State and current minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; the Senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa; former FCT ACN chairman, Sunny Moniedafe.

Others are former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Mohammed Saidu Etsu, the youngest among the aspirants from Niger State and former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha.

While the aspirants have since submitted their forms and await screening, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff declared his withdrawal from the race citing the zoning of the position of chairmanship to the North Central Zone.

He also alluded to the emergence of a unity list. The unity list is often regarded as a lineup of aspirants for various positions agreed to by some influential blocs in the party. The use of unity list, which first came to prominence during the PDP years in power, have remained a controversial concept in attaining consensus arrangements.

However, last week, the immediate past director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, alleged that there is a plot to impose leaders from the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Lukman warned that such imposition may lead to implosion in the ruling party.

He cautioned political associates in the old CPC to refrain from acts that would undermine the authority of the President as the leader of the party.

He stated that part of the sentiment being used by the London lobby team was to ensure that the old Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) leaders are not ‘marginalised’ in the new APC leadership to emerge from the March 26 National Convention.

Evidently, it is far from Uhuru yet for the party as far as the convention is concerned. However what other pundits, like Ibrahim Abdul, an analyst and party member, are mindful of is how would the party manage after the convention.

“It is clear we will have the convention, finally. It’s a huge step forward because many political interests and ambitions were banking on it. We don’t expect a perfect convention but we also don’t expect a disastrous outing. I am much more hopeful that events won’t be as bad as projected, but the task will be how to handle the post-convention events. But on the whole, the party is on good footing,” he said. Another analyst, Maxwell Obiekwe, said the party would need to find a way to get a solid reconciliatory team in place.

“The challenge is not so much about whether the convention will hold any more. I think that storm has passed. But there will always be another storm. How big or small it will be would depend on how the party leaders rally among themselves to ensure it doesn’t get out of hand.

“For starters, the reconciliation meeting has to continue all through the entire process. This issue is not so much about the convention but about how the party comes out after the convention going into the 2023 general elections. The rift among the governors need to be sorted out as best as they can,” he said. How the party leadership assuages the frayed nerves and manages the divergent interests would be key to how it positions itself for 2023.