There are indications that the leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has bowed to pressure and slated its national convention for February 25, 2022.

Following unfolding reports yesterday LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, conceded to the demands of party stakeholders to hold the convention at a later date in February instead of on the 5th as earlier scheduled, hence the decision to it to February 25.

A source within the party confirmed that the February 25 date was arrived at “after series of consultations among governors and some party big wigs, with President Muhammadu Buhari in the know.

“You know President Buhari is a leader who will always yield to the wish of the majority. To quell the rancour within the party over the delay in holding the convention, he (the president) asked the caretaker committee to consult with party members and come up with a later date in February instead February 5th which was the original date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The consultations have been going on since last week and there was a congruence of opinion that the convention should hold on the 25th of February,” the source who did not want his name in print told our correspondent.

Our sister publication, LEADERSHIP, had last week reported exclusively that the party leadership had planned to push the date forward to a time when it would be appropriate for it to simultaneously conduct national a convention that would produce new national chairman of the party and members of the NWC and a presidential candidate at the same time.

But APC leaders, including governors elected on the party’s platform, were upstaged and ran from pillar to post when President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), cautioned party leaders to put their house in order if they must retain power in next year’s general elections.

Buhari warned against the persistent differences, disunity, and lack of agreement, which he said could put the party in jeopardy during the election and pave way for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim the presidency in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caretaker committee had on Wednesday dismissed as ‘fake news’ reports that the party had suspended process of its national convention till June 2022, stating however that its immediate task was to address and resolve contestations within the party, including litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted congresses, and generally reposition the party ahead of the national convention.