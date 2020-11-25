BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Aspirants Forum has dismissed media reports that it adopted the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari as the candidate for the party’s national chairmanship position in the forthcoming national convention.

The Forum was reacting to a press statement purportedly issued on its behalf by one Bashir Muhammed Yusif, saying the former Zamfara governor stands a better chance of taking the APC back to its winning ways.

But members of the Forum, who comprise of aspirants who contested the 2018 APC primaries into various elective positions, dissociated themselves from the said statement.

In a press statement by its National Secretary, Sheriff Yusuf Banki, the Forum said Bashir Muhammed Yusif had been unanimously suspended as BoT Chairman of the Forum since 2019 for gross misconduct and non-payment of full expression of interest and nomination fees for House of Representatives seat.

Banki said Yusif has not been readmitted and cannot speak for the Forum even as he urged the impostor to immediately stop parading himself as National Coordinator of the Forum.