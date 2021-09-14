Against the backdrop of the crises bedeviling the party, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has approved the composition of a nine-member National Reconciliation Committee for the party.

According to a statement signed by the secretary of CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday, he said a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, will chair the committee while Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo will serve as secretary.

Members of the panel include the Minister of Special Duties, Sen. George Akume; former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime; former Jigawa State governor in the aborted Third Republic, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, and the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Other members of the committee are Alh. Suleiman Argungu. Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule, and Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

The terse statement added that a date for the inauguration and terms of reference for the party’s National Reconciliation Committee will be communicated.