Ahead of the local government election scheduled for July 24, 2021, politicians from the Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) have threatened to embark on protest votes should the party leadership fail to respect results of the party’s consensus primary election held last May 20, 2021 in the state.

Citing Ikenne local government area of the state, the APC faithful in Ogun appealed to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to prevail on party’s leadership at the wards levels to ensure that those who emerged at the various levels of the primaries are finally fielded for the election in order to avoid chaos within the party.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Ikene, one of the party leaders and youth activist from the Ikenne Local Government, Sonuga Ramoni said opposition will make a mockery of the ruling party, should the party leadership play pranks with the results of the consensus primary election which is currently causing suspicion and disaffection among party faithful in the council.

While emphasizing that party members in Ikenne strongly believe in the leadership of the governor, Sonuga maintained that politicians in Ikenne are of the strong conviction that only Abiodun has the final say regarding who represents APC as the flag bearer at the forthcoming council poll scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.

He however, urged the state’s deputy governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Secretary to State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, the state party chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, SSA to governor on Political Matters, Rt. Hon Tunji Egbetokun as well as other leaders of the party in the state to intervene in the matter and ensure that the party leadership respect the wishes of the people in Ikenne Local Government which he said remains the bedrock of democracy in honour of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo